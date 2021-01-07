Washington hits Iran with fresh sanctions

WASHINGTON • The United States has blacklisted a Chinese company that makes elements for steel production, 12 Iranian steel and metals makers and three foreign-based sales agents of an Iranian metals and mining holding company, seeking to deprive Iran of revenues as President Donald Trump's term winds down.

The US Treasury, in a statement on Tuesday, named the China-based company as Kaifeng Pingmei New Carbon Materials Technology (KFCC), saying that it specialised in the manufacture of carbon materials and had provided thousands of tonnes of materials to Iranian steel companies between December 2019 and June last year.

No one at Kaifeng Pingmei, which makes graphite electrodes, was available for comment yesterday. Filings show the company is owned by Henan Yicheng New Energy, which said it was unaware of the situation.

Shares in Yicheng, which is ultimately controlled by China's Henan province, fell as much as 6.7 per cent to a two-week low yesterday. When Henan Yicheng was buying KFCC in 2019, it said exports - to South-east Asia, the Middle East and Europe - accounted for about half of the company's core business.

Among the 12 Iranian companies blacklisted are the Pasargad Steel Complex and the Gilan Steel Complex, both of which were designated for operating in the Iranian steel sector.

The others include Iran-based Middle East Mines and Mineral Industries Development, Khazar Steel, Vian Steel Complex, South Rouhina Steel Complex, Yazd Industrial Constructional Steel Rolling Mill, West Alborz Steel Complex, Esfarayen Industrial Complex and Bonab Steel Industry Complex.

Mr Trump's term ends on Jan 20, when Democrat President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn in.

REUTERS