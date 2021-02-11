Wary Hong Kongers head to Canada as China tightens grip

TORONTO • A second generation of Hong Kongers is heading to Canada for refuge from political uncertainty, but unlike their parents in the 1980s and 1990s, this time seems for good.

Cities such as Vancouver and Toronto are a magnet for those looking to escape as China tightens its grip on the territory of 7.5 million people. Some 300,000 already have Canadian citizenship after many families initially moved there ahead of Hong Kong's return from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Back then, many families separated, with one parent staying in Hong Kong for work, usually fathers who were dubbed "astronauts" as they soared through the sky on visits.

Among those who went to Canada, many eventually returned, lured by the booming economy and what still seemed to be a relatively free environment.

Things have changed.

With recent pro-democracy protests virtually snuffed out and Beijing enshrining control last year via a national security law, people are packing their bags once more.

"Staying in Hong Kong is not an option any more," said Ms Maria Law, 39, who moved to Vancouver last year with her two girls ahead of her husband. "I'd rather have a free future for my daughters instead of making money while they have to keep their mouths shut."

Thanks to Canada's liberal immigration system, 335,646 Hong Kongers moved there between 1984 - when Britain's handover was declared - and 1997, according to the Canadian International Council think-tank.

That was most of the half-million exodus. This time, Britain may take most Hong Kongers as it offers visas to potentially 300,000 people.

The flow to Canada may also be large, with existing Canadian passport-holders in Hong Kong from the first wave and new immigration pathways for the younger generation.

It is hard to track exactly how many Hong Kongers are moving to Canada as so many can travel freely between the two. New visa applications from Hong Kong rose more than 20 per cent to 10,819 last year, Canadian immigration says. The Hong Kong government did not have data, but the Security Bureau estimated 7,000 people may have emigrated in 2019, with 1,300 to Canada.

However, that methodology is based only on applications for documents showing no criminal records, which many Hong Kongers do not, in fact, request.

In a related development, the head of Canada's spy agency said on Tuesday in a rare public appearance that China poses a serious strategic threat to Canada, both through attempts to steal secrets and a campaign to intimidate the Chinese community. The remarks by Canadian Security Intelligence Service director David Vigneault mark the second time in a few months that Ottawa - mired in a broad diplomatic and trade dispute with Beijing - has identified China as a problem actor.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of senior US senators reintroduced a Bill on Tuesday to make it easier for people from Hong Kong fearing persecution after joining protests against China to obtain US refugee status.

The 12 senators, led by Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Bob Menendez, said the Bill was a response to a draconian national security law introduced by China in Hong Kong last year that was the focus of mass street protests.

The Hong Kong Safe Harbour Act would make "Hong Kongers who participated peacefully in the protest movement and have a well-founded fear of persecution" eligible for processing as refugees in Hong Kong or a third country.

Refugees from Hong Kong would not be subject to a numerical limitation, the senators said. The proposed law would also make it easier for dissidents to seek asylum by waiving provisions that make suspected intent to immigrate or a criminal record disqualifying factors for non-immigrant visas. Additionally, it would make Hong Kongers who have their residency revoked eligible for refugee status as victims of political persecution.

The new Biden administration's Secretary of State, Mr Antony Blinken, has said the United States should accept people fleeing the Hong Kong crackdown. "If they're the victims of repression from Chinese authorities, we should do something to give them haven," he told NBC news last month.

