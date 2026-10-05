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War is forcing the world to reckon with geography’s power

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Everyday assumptions have been challenged by the economic havoc wrought by the blockage of a single vital shipping and energy route in the Persian Gulf.

Everyday assumptions have been challenged by the economic havoc wrought by the blockage of a single vital shipping and energy route in the Persian Gulf.

ILLUSTRATION: TIMO LENZEN/NYTIMES

Patricia Cohen

  • War and conflicts have highlighted the enduring power of geography, disrupting vital shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, impacting global energy and trade.
  • Climate change is reshaping strategic geography by altering key waterways, such as the Rhine, Danube, Panama Canal, and opening new Arctic routes, affecting transport and industrial production.
  • The postwar global order is breaking down as geography regains importance, with rising confrontations over critical regions like Ukraine and Taiwan, signalling increased geopolitical struggles ahead.

AI generated

LONDON – For decades we have lived in a world that seemed to transcend geography.

Information, money, goods, germs and weapons have come to defy distance. Whispered confidences and billion-dollar bounties are traded instantaneously.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.