Voters reject Chile's new Constitution in referendum

SANTIAGO - Voters rejecting Chile's proposed new Constitution in a referendum outnumbered supporters 62.20 per cent versus 37.80 per cent, according to early results on Sunday, with 72.19 per cent of ballot boxes tallied.

The new Constitution, focused on social rights, the environment, gender parity and indigenous rights, would replace the current market-friendly text dating back to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

The new text stemmed from an agreement between lawmakers and protesters to quell violent protests against inequality in 2019.

While nearly 80 per cent of Chileans voted to draft a new Constitution in late 2020, polls show public support has dropped with worries about certain proposals and controversies involving the constituents elected to draft it.

More than 15 million Chileans and residents were eligible to vote across more than 3,000 voting centres.

These included the national stadium in Santiago, where Ms Rosemarie Williamson, 54, and her mother, 85, voted to reject the new Constitution.

Ms Williamson, who had voted 'yes' in 2020, cited worries over several proposals.

"The main one is (indigenous) plurinationality and then pension funds," she said.

"I've worked my whole life and I'm not willing to share that."

Voting centres around the country reported long lines and high turnout as Chileans took part in the mandatory vote.

Mr Diego Uribe, 35, a father of two who does not normally vote because he has lost faith in political parties, voted 'yes' in Puente Alto, a lower-income region in southern Santiago.

"This one is different," Mr Uribe said, noting he would have voted even if it was not mandatory.

"Approval is real change for the future, free education, dignified healthcare and more rights."

President Gabriel Boric's office confirmed to Reuters that he had called a meeting with political parties on Monday. Mr Boric vowed to govern with unity after he voted in the southern city of Punta Arenas early on Sunday.