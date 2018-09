Lava flowing down the south face of the Piton de la Fournaise, or the Peak of the Furnace, yesterday on Reunion Island, a French region in the Indian Ocean. Peaking at 2,632m, Piton de la Fournaise, a tourist hot spot which has erupted several times this year, is one of the world's most active volcanoes and whose massif covers one-third of the island's surface area.