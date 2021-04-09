Volcano erupts on Caribbean island of Saint Vincent, prompting evacuations

ST JOHN'S, ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA (AFP, BLOOMBERG) - A volcano erupted Friday (April 9) for the first time in 40 years on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent, prompting thousands of people to evacuate, seismologists and other officials said.

The blast from La Soufriere, the highest peak in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, sent plumes of ash 6,000 metres into the air, the local emergency management agency said.

"Please leave the red zone immediately. La Soufriere has erupted. Ash fall recorded as far as Argyle International Airport," the National Emergency Management Organization said.

The airport is in the southern part of the 18-mile long island while the volcano is in the north.

The agency said there were no initial reports of injuries or deaths.

The eruption was confirmed by the seismological research centre at the University of the West Indies.

La Soufriere had not erupted since 1979, and its largest blow-up happened over a century ago, killing more than 1,600 people in 1902.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves started issuing evacuation orders late Thursday for residents in so-called red zones, home to some 16,000 people on the biggest island in the archipelago.

He also said Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Corp cruise ships were on their way to aid with the evacuation.

Officials reported a swarm of earthquakes around La Soufriere starting Thursday along with the swelling of the volcano's lava dome.

St Vincent and the Grenadines has a population of 110,600 and has long been seismically active. The last time La Soufriere erupted in 1979, there were no casualties due to advance warning.