Vivian: S'pore a ready gateway for Italy, even before Raffles' arrival

Italy and Singapore have a long history of trading that dates as far back as the Renaissance period, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Thursday.

The then city-state of Venice traded rich textiles for spices and flourished on the spice trade, he said. And Singapore was an important connecting point in the region for trade in spices, rubber and tin, commodities which passed through Singapore's port from South-east Asia to Europe.

In the 13th century, Italian explorer Marco Polo was said to have passed through the Strait of Singapore on his long voyage home to Europe, he added.

Recounting the historical links, Dr Balakrishnan said both countries need to take advantage of them globally and regionally.

He was addressing Italian officials, academics and students at the Italy-Asean Association in Rome on the third and final day of his official visit to Italy and Vatican City.

In his speech, the minister said Italy has been a longstanding friend and reliable partner, as well as part of Singapore's development story. Italy was one of the first countries to recognise Singapore's independence in 1965.

In 1970, Italian semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics set up its first assembly plant in Singapore. The company - one of more than 600 Italian companies in Singapore - now has its Asia-Pacific headquarters in the Republic, Dr Balakrishnan said.

Another company, the Ferrero Group, opened an Asian Innovation Centre in Singapore in 2017. Ferrero continues to grow and invest in Singapore, he said.

In turn, Singapore has made significant investments in Italy.

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC owns the Roma Est shopping centre, and PSA International operates port terminals in Genoa and Venice, he said.

Singapore, he added, is a "ready gateway" for Italy to engage, trade and interact with South-east Asia, which is experiencing an "exciting period of growth".

He noted that an early map of South-east Asia known as the India Tercera Nuova Tavola, drawn by Italian cartographer Girolamo Ruscelli in 1561, makes reference to a place called C. Cinca Pula.

"Scholars believe this refers to the town of Singapore. Our presence on this old map suggests an active role in pre-colonial trade in the region even before Sir Stamford Raffles' arrival in Singapore 200 years ago. It is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of early Italians who were already interested in this part of the world, so far removed from theirs. I hope this will encourage Italy to be part of the current growth opportunity for South-east Asia."

He added that the European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which came into effect on Nov 21, promises to further expand the relationship between Singapore and Italy.

Some of the benefits include the elimination of tariffs on exports to Singapore such as Italian beer and stout from Peroni and Moretti.

The pact, the first FTA between the EU and an Asean country, could lead to a larger FTA between Asean and the EU, he said.

Dr Balakrishnan met Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Pope Francis during his visit, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.