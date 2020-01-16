Visual spectacle takes flight in Kuwait

Members of Qatar's air sport committee performing during the Kuwait Aviation Show in Kuwait City yesterday. Taking place over four days till Saturday, the show is held under the patronage of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The show is an important platform for regional and international airlines as well as aviation companies to showcase their latest products and services. It will kickstart the year for the industry, with over 300 exhibitors, 60 aircraft on display, 15,000 trade visitors and 60,000 public visitors expected.