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Visa barriers push students from US and Britain to Asia and Europe

The US has tightened scrutiny of international students, introducing tougher rules on how long they can stay.

AMSTERDAM – International students are turning away from the United States and Britain in favour of universities in Asia and continental Europe, a global university survey showed on Nov 12, as tighter visa rules redraw the global map of higher education.

International students typically pay far higher fees than domestic ones and are a major source of revenue, helping offset their host countries’ teaching and research costs.

Britain and the US recorded the steepest drops in international undergraduate numbers, down 19% and 13%, respectively, in the October-August period compared with the same period a year earlier, the survey of 437 universities in 63 countries conducted by Studyportals, NAFSA and Oxford Test of English showed.

Canada and Australia also saw weaker demand, while universities in Asia and Europe reported stronger international enrolment growth, they said.

Studyportals is a Netherlands-based student recruitment platform. NAFSA is a US-based non-profit that advocates for international education, and the Oxford Test of English is run by Oxford University Press.

American institutions were the most pessimistic about the outlook, with more than a third expecting enrolments to decline further in the coming years.

The survey found that visa restrictions and government policies were the biggest barriers to recruitment, with processing delays, tougher screening and changes to post-study work rules prompting students to defer or abandon plans to enrol.

The decline in interest in US universities comes after President Donald Trump tightened scrutiny of international students, expanding social media checks, revoking thousands of visas and tougher rules on how long they can stay in the US.

The survey was conducted before the Nov 3 midterm elections in which Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, although Trump retains executive authority over visa rules.

Meanwhile, Britain has tightened its student visa rules as successive governments seek to reduce immigration, restricting most international students from bringing dependants and planning to shorten the period graduates can remain in the country to work or seek employment.

“These survey results affirm what we’ve observed before: National policies matter to international students making major decisions about where to study, conduct research, or start a career,” Fanta Aw, executive director and CEO of NAFSA, said. REUTERS