Violence breaks out during May Day protests in Paris

PARIS • Police fired tear gas to push back black-clad anarchists who ransacked business premises in Paris yesterday during May Day protests against the policies of newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron.

Thousands of people joined marches across France, calling for salary rises and for Mr Macron to drop his plan to raise the retirement age. Most were peaceful but violence broke out in the French capital at the start of the march near La Republique Square and when it reached La Nation Square in eastern Paris. "Black Bloc" anarchists ransacked a McDonald's restaurant on the Place Leon Blum and trashed several real estate agencies. Their windows were broken and garbage bins set on fire. Activists had even attacked firemen trying to put out fires, police said, who responded by firing tear gas.

The cost of living was the main theme in the presidential election campaign and looks set to be equally prominent ahead of next month's legislative elections that Mr Macron's party and its allies must win if he is to be able to implement his pro-business policies, including increasing the retirement age from 62 to 65.

About 250 rallies were organised in Paris and other cities including Lille, Nantes, Toulouse and Marseille. In Paris, trade unionists were joined by political figures - mostly from the left - and climate activists.

Marchers carried banners reading "Retirement Before Arthritis", "Retirement at 60, Freeze Prices" and "Macron, Get Out".

Mr Philippe Martinez, head of the hardline CGT union, told Reuters before the rallies: "The stronger the mobilisation for this May Day, the harder we will be able to weigh on the government's policies. The government has got to deal with the purchasing power problem by raising wages."

Mr Macron won a new five-year presidential term after beating far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in April 24's run-off vote.

Unlike in previous years, Ms Le Pen did not lay a wreath in Paris at the statue of Joan of Arc, whom her party uses as a nationalist symbol. She was replaced by Rassemblement National interim president Jordan Bardella, who said Ms Le Pen was preparing for the legislative elections France will hold on June 12 and 19.

In Turkey, riot police yesterday detained dozens of protesters trying to reach Istanbul's main Taksim Square for May Day demonstrations against economic hardship caused by raging inflation.

The Istanbul governor's office had allowed May Day celebrations to be held in another district and deemed gatherings in all other locations as unauthorised and illegal.

Local television showed images of riot police brawling with and handcuffing protesters. Police also detained 30 people in central Besiktas and 22 others in Sisli district.

Marches led by workers and unions are held on May 1 every year as part of International Labour Day celebrations in many countries. Soaring inflation and the economic hardship it causes were cited in May Day statements from several groups.

"Our main theme this year had to be cost of living," Confederation of Turkish Labour Unions (Turk-Is) head Ergun Atalay said as he placed a wreath in Taksim Square and demanded that minimum wages be adjusted monthly to reflect rising prices. "Inflation is announced at the beginning of each month. The inflation rate should be added to wages every month."

