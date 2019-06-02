VIDEO: China takes the stage on last day of Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE - General Wei Fenghe spoke at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday (June 2), the first time in eight years that a Chinese defence minister attended the high-level security summit.

While US Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan had generally avoided calling out China in his speech the previous day, Gen Wei had no such qualms.

In his opening lines, he laid out the scenario. “We hold different views with the US on several issues, and firmly oppose its wrong words and actions concerning Taiwan and the South China Sea," he said.

The Straits Times associate editor Ravi Velloor said: “In many ways, this was the summit where the Chinese drew level with the United States.”

Watch this video for more highlights from the Shangri-La Dialogue.