Victoria Falls in danger of drying up

The average flow of water over Victoria Falls this year was down by almost 50 per cent.

Normally, 2,000 cubic m of water a second passes over the falls, which is near the Zambia-Zimbabwe border, but the average this year was 1,200 cubic m.

It is not unusual for the falls to run low on water during the annual dry season between May and November, but drought has now reduced water flow there to its lowest in 25 years.

The staggering difference can be seen in the two pictures - the one above taken in January and the one on the left taken on Wednesday.

One of the world's natural wonders, the Victoria Falls could one day dry up and disappear entirely unless urgent action is taken to tackle the climate crisis, Zambian President Edgar Lungu has warned.

The decline has also had a knock-on effect on local farms, power supplies and tourism numbers.

Zambia and Zimbabwe have suffered power cuts as they are heavily reliant on hydropower from plants at the Kariba Dam, which sits on the Zambezi River upstream of the waterfalls.