Venezuela’s Rodriguez promises elections

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Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez said the government has initiated a dialogue with the opposition and would guarantee the participation of all political forces.

NEW YORK – Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez told the UN General Assembly on Sept 23 that the country will hold elections as part of a transition to “full democracy”, though she did not provide a specific date for the vote.

In her address, Rodriguez said the government has initiated a dialogue with the opposition and would guarantee the participation of all political forces. She added that national institutions are being prepared for the electoral process.

“This is the time to build the nation that many people want to return to,” Rodriguez said, while cautioning that the country’s recovery “will take time”.

Rodriguez came to power after American forces captured then-president Nicolas Maduro in a January raid. She met with US President Donald Trump on Sept 22 and praised him for restarting dialogue with Venezuela. REUTERS