Venezuelans rush to Peru border ahead of tough immigration rules

TUMBES (Peru) • Thousands of Venezuelans rushed to Peru's northern border on Friday in hopes of entering the Andean country before it imposes tough immigration requirements at midnight, as one of the hitherto most welcoming destinations for migrants in South America closes another door to them.

Venezuela's economic collapse under President Nicolas Maduro has unleashed the biggest migratory crisis in recent Latin American history, forcing countries like Peru - a developing nation of 32 million people - to grapple with an unprecedented surge in immigration.

Children dominated the crowds of migrants who arrived at the Peruvian border town of Tumbes from Ecuador on Friday, ahead of yesterday's deadline for all Venezuelan migrants to have valid visas and passports. On Thursday alone, 5,849 Venezuelans entered Peru at Tumbes, compared with a daily average of around 1,500 to 2,000 in recent months, Peru's immigration office said.

"It was awful!" said Ms Rosmaura, a 25-year-old Venezuelan migrant who said she had travelled for a week from the eastern Venezuelan city of Maracaibo to reach Tumbes with her two children. She declined to give her second name.

Peru's government has said the country is home to some 800,000 Venezuelans, the second-largest Venezuelan migrant population outside Colombia, which houses more than 1.2 million.

Just two years ago, Peru introduced new migratory laws to accommodate Venezuelan migrants.

It doled out hundreds of thousands of special residency cards so they could work legally, go to school and access public health care.

But the tide has turned, amid growing fears fanned by media reports and politicians that Venezuelan migrants are driving down wages and fuelling crime.

