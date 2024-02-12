Venezuelan human rights activist detained at airport - rights groups

CARACAS - Human rights groups on Sunday demanded the release of prominent Venezuelan lawyer and activist Rocio San Miguel, whom Venezuelan authorities detained on Friday near Caracas according to Amnesty International and other groups.

Rocio San Miguel is the president of the non-governmental organization Control Ciudadano, which advocates for citizen oversight of Venezuela's armed forces. Local media reported she was detained at the international airport on the outskirts of Caracas.

Amnesty International wrote on X that it "calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Rocio San Miguel" and is monitoring the reports of her "forced disappearance." Rocio San Miguel is an expert in issues of security, defense and human rights.

Venezuela's Information Ministry and the Attorney General's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS