Straitstimes.com header logo

Venezuelan government, opposition delegation begin talks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Aug 6 - U.S.-backed negotiations between Venezuela's interim government and a faction of the opposition began on Thursday afternoon, the two sides said, after nearly a week of delays.

The talks are aimed at remaking the country's political system ahead of eventual elections.

• Jorge Rodriguez, brother of interim President Delcy Rodriguez, is leading the government delegation. He is also head of the National Assembly and a longtime negotiator at previous talks with the U.S. and the opposition.

• His counterpart Dinorah Figuera is the head of an opposition-dominated National Assembly cohort elected in 2015 which is still recognized by the U.S. as the country's last democratically elected legislature.

• "Today we launched the process that will chart the path toward democracy and the re-institutionalization of Venezuela," Figuera said in a post on X.

• The first round of talks will go through August 12, when the parties will decide whether to continue, both sides said.

• The State Department also hailed the effort at starting negotiations.

• To the chagrin of some Venezuela observers, Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, the country's most popular opposition figure, is not participating in the talks.

• Machado has said she will not stand in the way of progress at the negotiations. REUTERS

See more on

Venezuela

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.