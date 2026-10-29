Venezuela to offer state assets to private sector, President Rodriguez says

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Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez speaks during the World Food Forum at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters in Rome, Italy, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Oct 29 - Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez said on Thursday the government has made progress in identifying state assets to be offered to the private sector and former owners, a move that could reverse widespread nationalizations ordered by former President Hugo Chavez.

"I have instructed that non-essential assets held by the state be assessed to determine which can be offered to the private sector or returned to their former owners. This process is already well advanced," Rodriguez said in a televised address.

In April, Rodriguez appointed a government commission to audit and evaluate state-owned assets, including infrastructure in key industries such as energy, power and mining. They have been working on asset classification since, according to sources.

She did not provide further details on how the process may be carried out. Under Chavez, the nationalization of key projects and industries left over a dozen international arbitration claims, which mostly remain unsettled by the government.

In her speech, Rodriguez said that 44 energy contracts are currently being negotiated under the state's new oil law approved in January. The government has stated that 61 oil agreements have so far been signed, without providing details.

"Similarly, important negotiations are underway in the mining sector, specifically regarding gold, aluminum, and iron," she added.

The president also said that she has instructed law enforcement agencies not to arrest people without a warrant, and vowed to defend the right to "peaceful protest" in the country, which has a history of political repression and last week saw its first nationwide opposition protest in nearly two years.

"The responsible exercise of political rights is guaranteed for everyone. Our doors are open," Rodriguez said.

In her address, Rodriguez also said that the government has planned four quarterly increases in the national minimum wage in 2027. REUTERS