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Venezuela quake death toll rises to 6,301

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The governor of the worst-hit state of La Guaira said that around 1,400 people remained missing.

The governor of the worst-hit state of La Guaira said that around 1,400 people remained missing.

PHOTO: AFP

CARACAS – The number of dead from Venezuela’s twin quakes in June rose to 6,301 on Aug 10, as rescue teams and family members continued to sift through the rubble in search of more victims.

National Assembly chief Jorge Rodriguez announced the revised death toll as part of the latest government report on the disaster.

The previous toll, from Aug 3, stood at 6,125.

The central government has not said how many are still missing after the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude tremors that destroyed around 190 buildings.

But Jose Alejandro Teran, the governor of the worst-hit state of La Guaira, north of Caracas, said that around 1,400 people remained missing.

Some 24,000 people were made homeless and many of them are living in makeshift camps.

On Aug 10, a 7.4-magnitude tremor shook neighbouring Colombia, forcing many Venezuelans to relive difficult memories of their own troubles.

Colombia’s quake killed at least 111 people and injured 87 more, according to the latest toll provided by President Abelardo de la Espriella. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.