Venezuela ‘fully compliant’ with aid efforts, US official says, amid criticism of official quake response

Debris lies on the street amid damaged buildings with an aircraft flying in the background, in the aftermath of the June 24 earthquakes, in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

July 7 - Venezuela has been "fully compliant" with requests from the United States to advance the humanitarian response to twin earthquakes there last month, U.S. chargé d'affaires in Caracas John Barrett told journalists on Tuesday, amid widespread criticism by civilians and humanitarian groups that official help was slow immediately after the disaster and remains ineffectual nearly two weeks on.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has vehemently defended the government's handling of the quakes, saying there is a media conspiracy to discredit the official response, though providing no evidence of her accusation.

Civilians have led much of the rescue and recovery operations on the ground, with the help of professional rescue teams from around the world and some officials like firefighters and volunteers from the army. Civilians also provided much of the in-kind aid available in the initial days after the quakes, especially in hardest-hit state La Guaira.

Global humanitarian organizations including the International Rescue Committee have also criticized the government's response.

"The interim government as I have said has been fully compliant in terms of requests to advance this massive humanitarian response and we will continue to lead initiatives that mobilize us and international response teams to reach those communities in need," Barrett said when asked about the criticism of the official response and his previous praise for Rodriguez.

Barrett told media last week he had “a great deal of confidence” in local authorities.

Rodriguez has said security forces were deployed immediately after the quakes and announced the creation of a new military unit to help tackle future emergencies and disasters. REUTERS