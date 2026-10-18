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Vehicle drives through Kansas soccer game, killing two, including a child, police say

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WASHINGTON, Oct 17 - A driver is in custody after a vehicle drove through a soccer game in Wichita, Kansas, leaving two people dead, including a child, and multiple people injured, police said on Saturday.

"This is a tragedy," Wichita police Captain Aaron Moses said at a news conference.

The deaths included one child and one adult, Moses said, without naming them or specifying their ages. Multiple people with injuries were taken to hospitals, he said.

Emergency dispatchers started getting calls about the incident at the Stryker Sports Complex at 3:25 p.m. local time (2025 GMT), Moses said.

The vehicle involved had two juveniles as passengers, Moses said. He did not identify the driver or say whether charges would be filed. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.