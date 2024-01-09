Vehicle crashes into White House gate

A member of the U.S. Secret Service stands at the site of a vehicle crash on a perimeter gate of the White House, while U.S. President Joe Biden was away on a trip, in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A member of the U.S. Secret Service stands at the site of a vehicle crash on a perimeter gate of the White House, while U.S. President Joe Biden was away on a trip, in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Members of the U.S. Secret Service work at the site of a vehicle crash on a perimeter gate of the White House, while U.S. President Joe Biden was away on a trip, in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

WASHINGTON - A vehicle crashed into an exterior gate of the White House complex in Washington shortly before 6 p.m. ET (0000 GMT) on Monday, the U.S. Secret Service said.

U.S. Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said a driver was taken into custody as "the cause and manner" of the incident is being investigated.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

A Delaware man was charged last month with drunk driving after he accidentally crashed his vehicle into U.S. President Joe Biden's motorcade.

The U.S. Secret Service said "there was no protective interest associated with this event." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top