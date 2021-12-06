Vaccine inequity may widen as Omicron swells demand for jabs

Global demand for Covid-19 vaccination surged over the weekend as a rapidly growing number of people worldwide were reported to have been infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

As governments rush to boost vaccine supplies for their populations, experts have raised concern that the new, heavily mutated variant - already widely seen as a consequence of vaccine inequity - now also threatens to contribute to increasing that disparity.

In the United States, where Omicron cases have been recorded in at least 15 states, officials have reported long lines at vaccination clinics and delays in booking new appointments.

Britain, which has confirmed at least 160 cases of the variant, saw an uptick in vaccination turnout after halving last week the waiting time for adults getting booster shots to just three months and offering second doses to more children.

"Omicron will essentially make rich nations hoard vaccines even more, be even less generous about donations, give boosters to entire populations (and) close borders," said Dr Madhukar Pai, an epidemiologist at McGill University's School of Population and Global Health in Canada.

As Covid-19 vaccines started being rolled out at the end of last year, public health experts said at the time that to end the pandemic, 11 billion shots on a two-dose regimen would be needed to inoculate 70 per cent of the global population.

Today, 8.14 billion shots have already been administered, yet only 44 per cent of the world have been fully inoculated, according to Our World in Data.

While more than three-quarters of people in the richest nations have received at least one dose, the figure is just 6.2 per cent for those in low-income countries, most of which are situated in Africa.

"That puts the entire world at higher risk of new, potentially dangerous variants," said Dr Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. "Uncontrolled spread gives Covid-19 opportunities to evolve."

In addition to their vaccine shortages, which are set to continue, low-income countries are also facing a host of other complications in getting their people inoculated against Covid-19.

"Vaccine supply (to regions of low vaccine coverage) is unpredictable," said Dr Frieden.

Take, for example, exports from India - the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer - to the Covax global vaccine-sharing initiative, which helps supply poorer nations with Covid-19 shots.

India abruptly suspended all vaccine exports and donations in April to focus on inoculating its own people first. It initially said it would lift the suspension in October, but that was delayed, and it resumed exports only at the end of last month.

Some vaccine shipments also come with "a very short shelf life, about to expire in three or two months", Dr Lul Riek, southern Africa coordinator for the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, told Time magazine.

Right now, scaling up production of the shots is of the utmost urgency to alleviate vaccine inequity, according to Dr Peter Muennig, health policy and management professor at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.

"We need a better coordinated global effort to scale up production - of the vaccines, as well as syringes and needles - in many different countries that have existing capacity. That requires international government investment," said Dr Muennig.

Yet, year-long talks have stalled over a broad proposal for intellectual property protections covering Covid-19 technologies to be waived so that more of the life-saving shots can be manufactured across the globe.

Experts have warned that if wealthy nations and the rich corporations controlling the world's vaccine supplies and technologies do not urgently act to ensure that the poorest countries get the help they need to raise their vaccination rates, then everyone - populations and economies alike - is set for longer, greater suffering.

As Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of British health research charity Wellcome Trust, wrote on Twitter: "Inequity is what will extend the pandemic... Equitable access (to Covid-19 vaccines) is almost the definition... of enlightened self-interest... It is needed urgently."