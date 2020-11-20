Vaccine freezers in place for roll-out once US FDA gives nod

NEW YORK • Freezers required to store Covid-19 vaccines are in place at health systems that are preparing to administer the initial doses once the two leading candidates for shots receive the green light from regulators, US health officials have said.

The federal government will have 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20 million people - ready to distribute by the end of next month should vaccines developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, and Moderna receive emergency-use authorisations, said Dr Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser to a joint US government effort for the vaccines, on Wednesday.

The joint effort is led by the Department of Health and Human Services, and Defence Department to expedite the development and distribution of coronavirus vaccines, dubbed Operation Warp Speed.

Pfizer and Moderna are both on the verge of submitting applications to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The shots will be distributed within 24 hours of an emergency-use authorisation.

Operation Warp Speed has identified hospitals, pharmacy chains and universities that have cold-chain storage capacity, and the first-available vaccine doses will initially go to these administration sites.

How to store and transport the vaccine is a matter of concern, specifically for Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine, which must be stored at ultra cold temperatures of negative 70 deg C, thus requiring special freezers. In regular refrigerators, it can be kept for up to only five days.

The firms are seeking to create a second-generation version of their two-dose regimen that can withstand warmer temperatures.

Moderna's vaccine, on the other hand, can be stored at regular refrigerated temperatures for up to a month, and be kept in ordinary freezers for long-term use.

That means it is a more viable option for healthcare facilities in the United States and beyond that lack cold-chain infrastructure.

"The states have been working with this," General Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said during a media briefing.

All vaccine doses will initially go to hospitals, universities and pharmacies that have cold-chain storage abilities, to "make sure no vaccine is wasted".

"That's only a constraint because of what we have to do to maintain it at the right temperature for stability," Gen Perna said. "They can go into normal refrigeration and then execute them in five days."

He has also stressed to the various jurisdictions running distribution at the local level, "don't be afraid of the constraints because of the vaccine and the temperature requirements".

The US federal government has supported states and local jurisdictions, including conducting distribution rehearsals, for the moment US regulators grant an emergency-use authorisation to front runners in the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, as well as Moderna, have recently demonstrated a 95 per cent efficacy rate in preventing symptomatic cases of Covid-19 in late-stage trials of their vaccine candidates, offering encouraging news amid a global surge in cases.

The US government has identified 64 jurisdictions - cities, rural counties, states - that will lead vaccine distribution for their areas.

One of the preparatory steps for each area is anticipating and resolving distribution hurdles that could cause vaccine shots to be wasted, including cold-chain storage logistics.

Vaccine distribution will start with those most vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus and will roll into the next administration to the broader population.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he does not expect there to be any bumps "in the event of a transition" because career government staff are handling Operation Warp Speed, not political appointees.

It was a tacit nod to one of the most pressing problems for the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden, which is largely in the dark about the Trump administration's vaccine roll-out plans.

Beyond shots developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, and Moderna, two other candidates that have entered into final-stage studies have enrolled 11,000 and 8,000 volunteers, respectively, and are still recruiting. Dr Slaoui did not name those companies, but Johnson & Johnson confirmed it has more than 10,000 participants in its phase three trial, and AstraZeneca recently resumed its phase three trial in the US.

