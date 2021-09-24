Vaccinated pregnant women pass antibodies to babies: Study

NEW YORK • Pregnant women who get mRNA vaccines pass high levels of antibodies to their babies, according to a study published in American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology - Maternal Fetal Medicine.

The study published on Wednesday - one of the first to measure antibody levels in umbilical cord blood to distinguish whether immunity is from infection or vaccines - found that 36 newborns tested at birth all had antibodies to protect against Covid-19 after their mothers were vaccinated with shots from Pfizer -BioNTech or Moderna.

"We didn't anticipate that. We expected to see more variability," said Dr Ashley Roman, an obstetrician at NYU Langone Health System and co-author of the study.

The data could help encourage more women to get vaccinated during their pregnancies. Only 30 per cent of pregnant women aged 18 to 49 are vaccinated, according to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention data from Sept 11, despite growing evidence of prenatal vaccine safety.

Given the study's small sample size, the team is now looking at results from a larger group, as well as how long immunisation lasts for infants after birth.

The National Institutes of Health began a study called MOMI-VAX to see how long antibodies against Covid-19 last in people vaccinated during pregnancy. The same researchers will also assess the transfer of vaccine-induced antibodies to infants across the placenta and breast milk.

The CDC's vaccine advisory panel met on Wednesday for a general review of vaccine efficacy and safety. They have gathered more data on vaccines' safety during pregnancy from v-safe, a CDC-established registry for people who say they are pregnant at the time of vaccination, according to Dr Christine Olson, a doctor on the so-called ACIP committee. According to the registry, there is no evidence vaccines harm the foetus.

Pfizer and BioNTech are also studying how their shots affect pregnant women and their babies. The drugmakers "stopped enrolment in the US because of recommendations encouraging vaccination of pregnant women", Pfizer said after the Wall Street Journal reported the delay on Wednesday, citing concerns that women in the study might get a placebo.

The companies are looking at sites in countries that do not advise pregnant women to get shots for possible study sites, according to the statement.

BLOOMBERG