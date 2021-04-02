US vows to battle China trade barriers as Britain slams practices

WASHINGTON/ LONDON • The United States government on Wednesday vowed to continue battling what it sees as significant trade barriers that are harming American companies and farmers, and singled out China as the "world's leading offender" in creating over-capacities in several sectors.

The US Trade Representative's (USTR) office said its annual report on the issue showed "significant barriers that present major policy challenges with implications for future US growth opportunities, and the fairness of the global economy".

It said it would engage with foreign governments on issues that threaten US exporters, including digital policies, agricultural trade barriers and technical barriers.

It also vowed to work to address Chinese subsidies that have created excess capacities in the steel, aluminium and solar sectors, and could soon affect other industries.

The report made clear that USTR Katherine Tai plans to continue a hardline approach to foreign trade practices that hamper US export growth, even as she has promised to work more cooperatively with US allies.

US trading partners have been waiting anxiously to meet Ms Tai and understand how the Joe Biden administration will shift its trade policies after four years of disruptive tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump.

The 570-page National Trade Estimate Report released on Wednesday showed that Washington will continue to challenge China and other countries that impose trade barriers or other regulatory hurdles, and limit access to US companies.

"China's state-led approach to the economy and trade makes it the world's leading offender in creating non-economic capacity, as evidenced by the severe and persistent excess capacity situations in several industries, including steel, aluminium and solar, among others," the USTR said.

It said Beijing was "well on its way to creating severe excess capacity in other industries" by "doling out hundreds of billions of dollars" to support Chinese companies under its Made in China 2025 industrial plan and requiring them to achieve preset targets for domestic and global market share.

The USTR said it would continue bilateral and multilateral efforts to address such "harmful trade practices".

It also raised concerns about data restrictions imposed by India, China, South Korea, Vietnam and Turkey; software requirements in Russia; Indonesian tariffs on digital products; local content requirements in many countries; and discriminatory tax measures in Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and Britain.

Meanwhile, Britain pushed Group of Seven (G-7) allies on Wednesday to get tough on China over its trade practices or risk losing control of the international trading system, calling for an overhaul of outdated and ineffective World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

Trade minister Liz Truss hosted a meeting with her G-7 counterparts and the new head of the WTO, using Britain's platform as current president of the group of rich countries to promote post-Brexit Britain as a leading free trade advocate. "This is the time to get tough on China and their behaviour in the global trading system," she told the Financial Times in an interview.

In her opening remarks to the meeting, she said: "If we fail to act, then we risk global trade fragmenting under the tyranny of the largest... in which the big players feel they get to set the rules. That winner-takes-all future would ultimately leave people across the world worse off."

Since leaving the European Union and pinning its economic future on global trade, Britain has stepped up criticism of China's trade practices.

