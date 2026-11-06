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US, UK and others condemn sentencing of Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong has been in jail since 2020.

LONDON – Ten governments including the United States, Britain, Germany and France issued a statement on Nov 6 condemning the sentencing of Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong to 10 years in jail.

Wong, who has been behind bars since 2020, was on Nov 5 sentenced to a further 10 years in jail on a charge of collusion with foreign entities under the city’s national security law.

“These are further examples of how the NSL (national security law) is being used to target individuals for political expression and participation,” the countries, which also include Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and New Zealand said in the statement.

China imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 after sometimes violent demonstrations.

“We call for an immediate end to all unjust prosecutions of individuals charged under the NSL and urge the authorities in China and Hong Kong to uphold their international commitments and honour the rights and freedoms guaranteed to the people of Hong Kong under the Sino-British Joint Declaration,” the statement added.

In response to British lawmakers who condemned the sentencing, Britain’s embassy on Nov 5 urged them to “respect China’s sovereignty and the rule of law in Hong Kong, and to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs in any way”.

The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Nov 6 joint statement. REUTERS