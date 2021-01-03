US tops 20 million cases as world looks to vaccines

NEW YORK • The fast-spreading coronavirus has left the world still reeling from its trail of devastation, even though it has been one year since the mysterious pathogen first revealed itself in China.

Barely allowed to catch its breath, the world saw its daily deaths reach record highs last week, while infections in the United States crossed 20 million, almost twice as many as second-worst-hit country India.

The US has floundered in its efforts to quell the virus, which is spreading rapidly across the country and has already caused more than 347,000 deaths - by far the highest national death toll.

Worldwide hopes that Covid-19 vaccines will bring a rapid end to the pandemic in 2021 have been shaken by the slow start to the US vaccination programme, which has been beset by logistical problems and overstretched hospitals.

Nearly 2.8 million people in the US have already received their first jabs, but the figure fell well behind the 20 million inoculations that President Donald Trump's administration promised by the end of last year.

The desperate race to vaccinate is set to dominate this year, with the coronavirus already having killed at least 1.8 million people since it was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

German firm BioNTech said it was racing to ramp up production of its Covid-19 jab to fill a shortage left by the lack of other approved vaccines in Europe. Countries including Britain, Canada and the US approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine earlier and have since also green-lighted jabs by US firm Moderna or AstraZeneca-Oxford.

"The current situation is not rosy, there's a hole because there's an absence of other approved vaccines and we have to fill this gap," BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin told Der Spiegel weekly.

Criticism of the slow pace of the vaccine roll-out has grown louder. In Germany, senior doctors have complained that hospital staff are left waiting for vaccines despite being in a priority group.

France has seen similar complaints, prompting the government to announce that health workers over 50 could get the shot from tomorrow - sooner than originally planned.

Experts at India's drugs regulators have recommended for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other backed by a state-run institute.

Countries from Japan to South Africa also ended 2020 with record daily cases at 4,520 and 17,710 respectively. Tokyo, along with three neighbouring regions, yesterday asked Japan's central government to declare a new state of emergency as the country battles a third wave of the coronavirus.

Last Thursday, Tokyo reported more than 1,300 new cases, far exceeding the previous high of 949 cases set late last month.

Japan imposed its first state of emergency in spring.

From tomorrow, all primary schools in London, which has one of the country's highest levels of Covid-19 infections per capita, shall remain closed for the start of the new term.

One of the worst-hit countries in the world, Britain is battling a new wave of a virus that has already killed more than 74,000 people and crushed the economy.

Experts believe the worst is yet to come globally, predicting a sharp rise in cases and deaths after weeks of holiday gatherings.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS