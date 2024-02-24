U.S. to rally support for Haiti mission at CARICOM summit, State Dept official says

At the upcoming Caribbean Community (CARICOM) meeting in Guyana, the United States will push for more support for a security mission to Haiti, State Department official Brian Nichols said on Friday.

Nichols added that U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield would "reiterate the urgency of establishing a credible and inclusive path toward elections" in Haiti. Kenya has offered to lead the mission, though it has faced roadblocks in court.

Thomas-Greenfield will also meet with Guayanese President Irfaan Ali during her visit, Nichols said in a post on social media network X. REUTERS