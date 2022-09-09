US to provide $3.9b extra military assistance to Kyiv and neighbours

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden was set to host a call with allies on Thursday about the next steps in support of Ukraine against Russia's invasion, the White House said, after Washington announced more than US$2.8 billion (S$3.9 billion) in additional aid for Kyiv and its neighbours.

The call will "underscore our continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression", the White House said in a statement, without providing further details.

People familiar with the matter said Mr Biden will lead the video session with participants including Group of Seven leaders, as well as Nato and European Union leaders. The video format was used in the early months of the war, and Mr Biden is reviving it as the seven-month mark of the conflict approaches, one of the people said.

Mr Biden has sought to maintain unity in backing Ukraine, and the call comes the same week that Britain swore in Ms Liz Truss as its new Prime Minister. She has positioned herself as a hawk in the confrontation with Russia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was in Germany for a meeting with other European leaders, said the war was entering a "new phase" with a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

The US is planning to provide another US$2.8 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and its neighbours, including Nato allies, Mr Blinken said in a statement. That includes US$2.2 billion in future foreign military sales and US$675 million in arms, munitions and equipment drawn from existing Pentagon inventory.

Mr Blinken met Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and will be in Brussels for meetings with Nato on Friday.

Meanwhile, CIA director William Burns said he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin's bet "is that he's going to be tougher, than the Ukrainians, than the Europeans, than the Americans, that he can wear down the Ukrainians, strangle their economy".

Mr Burns, speaking at the Billington CyberSecurity Summit in Washington, added: "I believe, and my colleagues at CIA believe, that Putin is as wrong about that bet as he was profoundly wrong in his assumptions going back to February about Ukrainian will to resist and the will of the West, of the United States and all of our partners, to support the Ukrainians."

The Pentagon has also sent Ukraine its most accurate artillery shell, the GPS-guided Excalibur, according to budget documents.

Excalibur's accuracy reduces the number of rounds required while reducing collateral damage. Each round costs about US$100,000.

The latest US package will include more ammunition, Humvees and anti-tank systems.

Washington has already provided more than US$10 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelensky's government since Russian troops invaded on Feb 24.

Mr Biden's call will take place as Ukraine pursues a counter-offensive against Russian forces and as Mr Putin prepares to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since the war began in February.

That encounter will be on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit that runs from Sept 15 to 16 in Uzbekistan, Russia's ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said, according to a Tass report.

Separately, the US said Mr Putin's office is directly managing the forced relocation of thousands of Ukrainians to Russia.