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US to issue $500 Obamacare refunds to nearly a million Americans

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 - The federal government will issue $500 refunds to nearly a million Americans for Obamacare overcharges, the White House said on Thursday.

Checks will be sent to eligible Americans starting October, it said.

The Trump administration is refunding excess fees to those who were overcharged for their coverage. The refunds are available to those who do not receive premium assistance in the 30 states that use the federal exchange to run their Obamacare markets.

These states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming. REUTERS