US to change visa regulations for foreign students, journalists

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FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security seal is displayed ahead of an expected press conference at the FEMA National Response Coordination Center in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 24, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 16 - The Trump administration moved on Thursday to tighten the duration of visas for foreign students, cultural exchange visitors and journalists, according to a government notice.

The new final rule from the Department of Homeland Security creates a fixed time period for F visas for international students, J visas that allow visitors on cultural exchange programs to work in the U.S., and I visas for members of the media. Those visas are currently available for the duration of the program or U.S.-based employment.

The effective date is 60 days from publication in the federal register, subject to congressional review.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, kicked off a wide-ranging immigration crackdown after taking office in January 2025. The latest action would create new hurdles for international students, exchange workers and foreign journalists.

The Trump administration has increased scrutiny of legal immigration, revoking student visas and green cards of university students over their ideological views and stripping legal status from hundreds of thousands of migrants.

Under the new regulation, the student and exchange visa periods would be no longer than four years. The visa for journalists - which currently can last years - would be up to 240 days or, in the case of Chinese nationals, 90 days.

The visa holders could apply for extensions, it said.

The department cited a dramatic rise in such visas in the posting. It said there were more than 1.8 million student visa admissions in 2024, a more than 11% increase over the previous year.

The U.S. granted visas to more than 500,000 exchange visitors and 37,300 members of the media in fiscal year 2024, which began on October 1, 2023, it said.

The significant increase in the volume of such visitors "poses a challenge to DHS’s ability to monitor and oversee these nonimmigrants while they are in the United States," DHS said.

DHS said it has many examples of students and exchange visitors staying for decades on their visas.

Visa holders who want to stay in the United States beyond their fixed period of admission will need to apply to DHS for an extension or gain readmission by traveling abroad and then re-entering the United States, the new rule said. REUTERS