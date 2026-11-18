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FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) speaks during a memorial event at DAR Constitutional Hall in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

Nov 18 - A pair of US senators on Wednesday warned the Trump administration that "rapidly escalating" AI-enabled cyber threats were outpacing the country's defenses, amid broader concerns about sophisticated agents conducting cyberattacks.

AI industry leaders including Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman and SpaceX's Elon Musk have called for a coordinated slowdown, following incidents like the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, in which an AI "swarm" conducted cybersecurity attacks.

On the other hand, AI has discovered flaws in PHP, one of the most widely used internet programming languages. Last month, government websites in Europe and elsewhere went offline after the disclosure of critical PHP vulnerabilities.

Senators Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, and Mike Rounds, a Republican, said the White House should take immediate action to protect critical infrastructure, financial institutions and widely used software.

The senators pointed to several recent incidents, including AI discovering vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language, rogue AI disrupting banking services and data breaches affecting Japanese companies.

They also pointed to a case reported by Toronto-based AI firm Cohere in which a Chinese-developed Qwen model attempted an unauthorized connection to a server in China during testing.

"AI is rapidly increasing the ability to discover and exploit weaknesses in software and our defenses are not keeping pace," the senators wrote in a letter to Jay Clayton, chair of the White House Super Intelligence Task Force.

"We cannot meet these threats with yesterday's cybersecurity infrastructure or rely on individual companies to solve a problem that spans the entire digital economy."

The senators called for faster development and deployment of defensive AI-powered tools as well as strong security standards for autonomous AI agents.

Last month, the senators sent a letter to Clayton, urging the government to develop a comprehensive national AI safety and cyberdefense strategy.

The latest letter follows a number of high-profile, tech-related disruptions, including a Microsoft outage that disrupted many of its services, including email.

The spate of tech outages over the past week has ranged from a halt to US air travel to a JPMorgan Chase software problem that interfered with some banking services.

The country's top homeland security official said on Tuesday that the recent tech outages were not tied to cyberattacks, but rather to aging computer systems that are in need of upgrades. REUTERS