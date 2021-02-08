US Senate to decide whether Trump incited Capitol riot

WASHINGTON • One year after his first impeachment, former United States president Donald Trump finds himself the subject of an unprecedented second trial beginning tomorrow in the Senate, whose members must determine whether he incited a deadly assault on the US Capitol.

At the heart of the coming week's proceedings is the Jan 6 storming of Congress by pro-Trump rioters, who fought police and sought to stop the ceremonial certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

The uprising, which some Democratic lawmakers say was an attempted coup by domestic terrorists, has been described as the most dangerous attack on American democracy since the civil war.

One of the main goals of Democrats driving the trial would be to ban Mr Trump from holding federal office in the future, if they are able to win a conviction.

The mob riot itself is beyond dispute. US networks covered the mayhem live, and thousands of photographs and video clips - including of some rioters insisting Mr Trump "wants us here" - made their way into the world's newspapers, websites and TV broadcasts.

Critics say Mr Trump violated his oath of office by inciting his supporters to launch the attack. But the billionaire and his allies argue that the trial itself is unconstitutional, because the Senate can convict and remove from office a current president, but not a private citizen.

This approach would allow the defence team and Republican senators to avoid having to defend the fiery tweets and diatribes by Mr Trump in the run-up to the violence.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who put together a team of nine Democrats to serve as impeachment managers, insisted the trial should go on, and that failing to convict him would damage American democracy.

Convicting Mr Trump would require the vote of more than two-thirds of the senators, meaning 17 Republicans would need to break ranks and join all 50 Democrats - an unlikely stretch at this point.

Even though Mr Trump retains a strong base of support, the riot has eroded his popularity - not good for a 74-year-old who cherishes the idea of a presidential run in 2024.

The impeachment managers do not intend to stick merely to bland legal theorising in the debate. In a pre-trial brief summarising their arguments, they set the tone, descriptively accusing Mr Trump of "creating a powder keg, striking a match and then seeking personal advantage from the ensuing havoc".

In their own statement, defence lawyers focused on two points: that the trial is "moot" because Mr Trump cannot be removed from an office he no longer holds, and that his rhetoric, which cast doubt on the election results, and combustible Jan 6 remarks amounted to constitutionally protected free speech.

The parameters of the trial have yet to be set, and they will need the imprimatur of a Senate majority. While Democrats have not signalled what evidence they will use or whom they might call as witnesses, their invitation to have Mr Trump testify was shot down by the former president's team.

Democrats are reportedly not entertaining the idea of issuing a subpoena to compel his testimony.

Republicans, whose ranks are divided over the party's future direction, do not want to dwell on the divisive episode before them.

