US sees 1m Covid-19 cases in a day; S'pore wave expected

NEW YORK • The United States reported more than one million new Covid-19 cases on Monday after the long New Year's weekend, as the Omicron variant spread at a blistering pace.

There were 1,080,211 new cases in the country, a global record, although the number of cases reported on a Monday is usually higher than on other days because of delays in weekend tallying, especially after such a three-day holiday weekend.

Still, the figure is double the number of daily cases reported on the previous Monday.

The rolling average over seven days - which experts see as more reliable - was 486,000 cases per day as at Monday evening, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The new figure comes a day after top US pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci said the country was experiencing "almost a vertical increase" in Covid-19 cases, adding that the peak may be only weeks away.

Singapore also faces a spike driven by Omicron infections. The weekly growth rate of Covid-19 infections in the country went above 1 yesterday for the first time since Nov 12, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A figure above 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing. Yesterday's figure was 1.09, up from Monday's 0.95.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at the National University Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, said yesterday that Omicron may completely replace the Delta variant as the dominant Covid-19 strain in Singapore within the next two months.

His warning came a day after Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said Omicron now accounts for 17 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in Singapore and a wave of infections caused by it is "imminent".

While noting that it would be prudent to focus on serious cases rather than overall infection numbers, Prof Fisher cautioned that Singapore's healthcare system could be overwhelmed if there is a drastic surge in severe illnesses.

In the US, the Omicron strain accounted for around 59 per cent of cases in the week ended Dec 25, according to government modelling.

Rates of death and hospitalisation in the US have, however, been lower in recent weeks than during previous Covid-19 surges.

A silver lining is that more evidence is emerging that the Omicron variant affects the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants.

"We are seeing more and more studies pointing out that Omicron is infecting the upper part of the body. Unlike the other ones... causing severe pneumonia," World Health Organisation incident manager Abdi Mahamud said yesterday. "It can be good news, but we really require more studies to prove that."

Still, rising cases caused by Omicron have prompted a number of countries across Asia to take precautionary measures.

In India, a weekend lockdown was announced in New Delhi.

In China, the city of Yuzhou in central Henan province has been locked down after reports of new Covid-19 cases as officials rushed to contain even small outbreaks just over four weeks before the Winter Olympics in Beijing begin.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will ban most unvaccinated people from restaurants, libraries and museums from next month, and require all teachers and school staff to get vaccination shots.

And the Philippines is set to expand coronavirus restrictions in Manila from today to include a requirement for unvaccinated residents to stay at home unless buying essential items or exercising, among other restrictions.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA

