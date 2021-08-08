US says Nicaragua's November election has 'lost all credibility'

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (Aug 7) said Nicaragua’s November election had “lost all credibility,” accusing President Daniel Ortega of “autocratic” manoeuvres to crush opponents.

Nicaragua’s electoral council on Friday disqualified the country’s main opposition party from the upcoming presidential polls, in an escalating political crackdown in the Central American country.

“The United States views the regime’s latest undemocratic, authoritarian actions – driven by Ortega’s fear of an electoral loss – as the final blow against Nicaragua’s prospects for a free and fair election later this year,” Blinken said in a statement.

“That electoral process, including its eventual results, has lost all credibility.”

The Supreme Electoral Council blocked the Citizen’s Alliance for Liberty’s participation in Nov 7 polls by ordering the “cancellation of the legal status” of the party, according to a court ruling.

Critics accuse Ortega’s government of trying to prevent any meaningful opposition from standing in the election.

Ortega, in power since 2007, is standing for a fourth consecutive term with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, once again as his running mate.

At least 31 opposition figures, including seven potential presidential candidates, have been detained by authorities over the last two months.

They are accused of treason and threatening the country’s sovereignty under a law approved in December that has been denounced as a means of freezing out challengers to Ortega.

“President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo’s decision on Aug 6 to ban the last genuine opposition party from participating in the November elections underscores their desire to remain in power at all costs,” Blinken said.