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US says it conducted experiment aimed at improving ability to detect nuclear blast

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WASHINGTON, Sept 30 - The US National Nuclear Security Administration conducted a "subsurface, non-nuclear chemical high-explosive experiment" on Wednesday that the Energy Department said aimed to improve the United States' ability to detect low-yield nuclear explosions.

DETAILS:

• The experiment was focused on improving US capabilities to detect a "decoupled" explosion, the type of test Washington alleged China had conducted in June 2020 to decrease the effectiveness of seismic monitoring.

• The United States accused Beijing earlier this year of conducting the secret nuclear test in 2020 as it called for a new, broader arms control treaty.

• China said at the time that the US allegation was "entirely unfounded" and an attempt "to fabricate excuses for resuming" US nuclear testing.

• The US National Nuclear Security Administration successfully conducted the experiment at the Nevada National Security Site in the P Tunnel in Area 12, using chemical high-explosives and radiotracers, the Energy Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

• It added that data collected from the experiment will be used to validate scientific models and refine algorithms critical to US nuclear explosion detection efforts. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.