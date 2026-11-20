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SYDNEY – The United States on Nov 19 imposed financial sanctions on alleged members of the Australia-based Comanchero motorcycle gang, accusing them of helping criminal cartels traffic drugs and expand their global operations.

The US Treasury said the Comanchero has ties with US-sanctioned criminal groups in Mexico and South America, facilitating the shipment of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from South America to the US, Australia and Europe.

The gang has also engaged in assassinations, arms trafficking and money laundering, said the US Treasury, which also sanctioned Italian mafia syndicate ’Ndrangheta in connection with Comanchero.

“Cartels do not operate in isolation. They rely on other criminal organisations like Comancheros and ’Ndrangheta to move drugs, launder illicit proceeds, and ultimately poison Americans with narcotics,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

It is the first time the US has sanctioned individuals linked to an Australia-based organised crime group, the Australian Federal Police said in a statement on Nov 20.

The sanctions freeze any assets the individuals hold in the US or that people in the country control on their behalf.

Their Australian assets are unaffected.

However, Australian banks, which access the US financial system to move money around the world, may be cautious about providing services or processing transactions for individuals subject to US sanctions.

“These sanctions will constrain the Comanchero’s access to the international financial system and increase the risks for those who enable or do business with it,” said Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Stephen Nutt.

“Our objective is to make it harder, riskier and more expensive for the Comanchero to operate.”

Since returning to the presidency in January 2025, US President Donald Trump has escalated his crackdown on drug trafficking.

He has designated cartels as foreign terrorist organisations and authorised dozens of strikes on vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific that US officials have said were carrying drugs destined for the US.

Human rights groups have contended the strikes, which have killed more than 220 people, constitute extrajudicial killings. REUTERS