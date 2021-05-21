US, Russian envoys agree to work together despite differences

REYKJAVIK • Top diplomats from the US and Russia emphasised in their first in-person meeting on Wednesday that the former Cold War foes have serious differences in how they view world affairs but struck an optimistic tone for the talks, saying the two sides can still find ways to work together.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a veteran diplomat, and said it was "no secret that we have our differences" and that Washington would respond to aggressive acts by Russia, but the world would be safer if their two leaders worked together.

Mr Lavrov, speaking through an interpreter at the opening of the meeting in Reykjavik, on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting, said Russia and the United States have "serious differences" but have to cooperate "in spheres where our interests collide".

Senior US officials said there were no breakthroughs in the meeting, but described it as a "good start" to work on relations between the two countries in "weeks, months and years to come".

Mr Blinken said President Joe Biden wanted "a predictable, stable relationship with Russia" and that the two countries could work together on tackling the coronavirus pandemic, combating climate change, as well as dealing with Iran and North Korea's nuclear programmes, and the war in Afghanistan.

The pair also discussed cyber security and Russia's troop movements on its border with Ukraine, issues that have tested the already fraught ties this year, senior State Department officials told reporters. They repeatedly insisted that the meeting was "table setting" for future talks.

The meeting, the first high-level, in-person discussion between the Biden administration and a Russian counterpart, lasted one hour and 45 minutes, longer than the expected one hour.

Mr Lavrov told Russian state media the talks were "constructive" and that Moscow was ready to discuss all issues "on the basis of mutual respect".

The two diplomats would also prepare proposals for a possible meeting between Mr Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mr Lavrov said.

Half an hour into Wednesday's meeting, the US imposed sanctions on some ships and entities involved in construction of the US$11 billion (S$14 billion) Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would take Russian gas from the Arctic to Germany, a deal Mr Biden has opposed. But the administration decided to waive sanctions on the firm behind the pipeline and its chief executive.

A US official said the pipeline came up in the talks, but was not the subject of extended discussion.

