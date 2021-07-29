US, Russia hold nuclear talks following leaders' summit

GENEVA • Senior US and Russian officials held talks yesterday on strategic nuclear stability, with a fresh mandate from their presidents who held a summit in Geneva last month.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov headed their respective delegations at the meeting at the US diplomatic mission in Geneva.

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose countries hold 90 per cent of the world's nuclear weapons, agreed to launch a bilateral dialogue on strategic stability to "lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures".

The exact scope of yesterday's one-day talks was not made public, but analysts expected them to be the start of a process.

"The talks must lead to real and substantial nuclear reductions. Anything less would be an irresponsible failure," Mr Daniel Hogsta from the Nobel-prize winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons told Reuters.

Mr Andrey Baklitskiy, senior research fellow at the Centre for Advanced American Studies at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, told reporters in Geneva: "It will be almost a year since the last meeting in this format. We are starting with a new US administration, starting pretty much from scratch.

"It's just meet and greet, and try to establish some basic understandings."

Mr Ryabkov told Russian news agencies on Tuesday that the talks would allow Moscow to "understand how serious the mindset of our US colleagues is in terms of establishing a concentrated, energetic dialogue in strategic stability". But he added: "I would not raise the bar of expectations."

The diplomacy comes amid tensions on multiple fronts between the two nations. Washington has warned the Kremlin that it will take action if Moscow does not stop the wave of cyber attacks which, according to the US authorities, is largely coming from Russian territory. Moscow denies any responsibility.

In January, Russia approved a five-year extension of the New Start nuclear arms control treaty with the United States, days before it was set to expire. The treaty limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the US can deploy.

The two sides were expected to discuss which weapons systems and technologies are of greatest concern, said Mr Baklitskiy.

"For example, Russia still has concerns with US modification of heavy bombers and launchers to launch ballistic missiles, and that's been there for a while now," he said.

The Biden administration has asserted that Russia has engaged unilaterally in low-yield nuclear testing, in violation of a nuclear testing moratorium, he said, adding: "That's still on the table."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE