US regulator not grounding Boeing 737 Max planes

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said it will not ground the operations of Boeing 737 Max planes following Sunday's plane crash in Ethiopia despite moves by an increasing number of countries around the world doing so.

The regulator said on Tuesday that it sees no safety issue to order the grounding of the aircraft - coming on the heels of a crash last October in Indonesia involving the same model - and no other civil aviation authorities have given the FAA data that would warrant action to do so.

Despite the FAA's statement, US lawmakers are urging the agency to ban the B-737 Max from the country's airspace. US Senator Ted Cruz said he intends to convene a hearing to investigate the crashes.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS