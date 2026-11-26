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The latest move by Washington caught Brazil off guard just a month after a presidential election in which US tariffs and influence featured heavily.

WASHINGTON - The United States proposed adding new tariffs on goods from Brazil on Nov 25, including a 10% duty on finished aircraft, saying Brasilia had failed to rectify what Washington calls "unreasonable" trade practices.

The move is part of a broader round of tariffs the Trump administration has announced on goods from more than a dozen trading partners. It caught Brazil off guard just a month after a presidential election in which US tariffs and influence featured heavily.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said his office was proposing changes to tariffs imposed in July after Brazil made "no meaningful progress" on the issues. The changes would give Washington more leverage to pressure Brazil to drop the practices, he said.

Brazil was the first country targeted under US President Donald Trump's new tariff strategy, which relies on Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, an unfair trade practices statute. The US Supreme Court struck down Trump's previous global tariffs under an emergency law, including duties of up to 50% on Brazilian goods, in February.

Under the proposal, finished Brazilian aircraft, which are currently exempt, would face a 10% duty. Aircraft are Brazil's fourth-largest export to the United States, and the measure could hit planemaker Embraer hard.

The company's shares were down over 3% on Nov 25 afternoon. The company said in a statement it was reviewing the US government's announcement, adding that Embraer "continues to believe in and strongly defends maintaining the zero-tariff regime for the global aerospace industry, which has been in place since the 1980s”.

Two people at the company, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the announcement was a surprise.

Aerospace has largely escaped the tariffs that have hit other sectors such as autos, steel and aluminum. But tariffs on Embraer commercial jets would pose problems for US airlines, which have no domestic alternative for flying regional routes to smaller cities.

New sugar duty proposed

Washington is also proposing a new tariff rate on out-of-quota raw and refined sugar that enters the US on a nondiscriminatory basis, the US Trade Representative's office said. This would ensure that sugar from Brazil could not be shipped through third countries into the United States.

The impact may be limited, however. Brazil's sugar exports to the US have dwindled to just over 146,000 tons in 2026 through the end of October, down from more than 1 million metric tons in 2024, according to industry body UNICA.

The US already plans to cut Brazil's tariff-free raw sugar quota for 2027 by about a third, to 100,000 tons.

Renato Cunha, CEO of industry group NovaBio, said the new tariff will not directly affect producers in Brazil's north and northeast, which benefit from the quota, though he called the tariff "negative" and said it "highlights the unpredictability of these actions interfering in the market."

Greer said the sugar and aircraft duties were meant to bring Brazil to the negotiating table, and that Washington remains open to talks.

Washington accuses Brazil of unfair practices on a range of issues from illegal deforestation to Brazil's instant payment system, Pix, which the US government argues disadvantages credit card companies. Brasilia has rejected all the allegations.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry said the government would assess the impacts and repercussions of the proposed tariffs.

Brazil and the US established a working group in September to drive negotiations over tariffs and a broader bilateral trade framework after a call between President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Trump, but Brazilian officials say a proposal from Washington that Brasilia had expected never materialized.

Lula won a new term in late October, defeating right-wing opponent Flavio Bolsonaro, who had campaigned on stronger ties with the Trump administration. During the campaign, Lula described US tariffs on Brazilian goods as election interference meant to benefit his opponent.

Brazil asked on Tuesday for the creation of a dispute panel at the World Trade Organization to examine the July Section 301 tariffs, a move the US blocked the same day.

A person in Lula's government, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the announcement surprised the government, which thought Brazil would not be included in a new round of US tariffs.

The July tariffs, which followed months of fruitless negotiations between US and Brazilian officials, had maintained and expanded exemptions for Brazilian beef, coffee, aircraft and other goods.

Brazil also faces an additional 12.5% tariff under a separate Section 301 investigation into connections to forced labor in the supply chains of dozens of countries.

The USTR will hold a hearing on the duties on Jan 14, before they can take effect. REUTERS