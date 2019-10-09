US prefers big trade deal with China: Trump

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump has said he would prefer to strike a comprehensive trade bargain with China, in comments days before top US and Chinese officials are due to resume trade talks in Washington.

But with little sign the two sides have made progress in bridging the distance between them, speculation has mounted in recent months that they may reach a deal which addresses only some of Washington's extensive grievances.

"I think it's not what we prefer at all. My inclination is to get a big deal," Mr Trump told reporters on Monday when asked if he could accept a partial deal. "We've come this far. We're doing well. I would much prefer a big deal and I think that's what we're shooting for."

However, he acknowledged that his preferred outcome is not certain. "Can something happen? I guess. Maybe. Who knows? But I guess it's unlikely."

The next round of US tariff increases is set to take effect on Oct 15, as US duty rates on US$250 billion (S$345 billion) worth of Chinese goods rise to 30 per cent.

Beijing's top trade envoy, Vice-Premier Liu He, will meet US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin beginning tomorrow, the White House said in a statement.

Mr Liu has said privately he will make a proposal with no commitments on addressing the far-reaching reforms to Chinese industrial policy or subsidies that Washington is seeking, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed source.

Lower-level talks have been under way since last month.

Mr Trump is now the subject of an impeachment inquiry by congressional Democrats after pressuring the Ukrainian authorities earlier this year to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden, and Mr Biden's son Hunter, whom Mr Trump accuses of financial wrongdoing. Mr Trump last week raised the stakes by openly calling on Beijing to do likewise.

But White House economic aide Larry Kudlow told reporters on Monday that there was no connection between the trade talks and Mr Trump's call for China to investigate the Bidens.

"There'll be no linkage," he said. "I guarantee it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE