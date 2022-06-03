US plans to sell armed drones to Kyiv in coming days: Sources

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW/PARIS • The Biden administration plans to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use against Russia, three people familiar with the situation said.

The sale of the General Atomics-made drones could still be blocked by Congress, the sources said, adding that there is also a risk of a last-minute policy reversal that could scuttle the plan, which has been under review at the Pentagon for several weeks.

Ukraine has been using several types of smaller, shorter-range unmanned aerial systems against Russian forces that invaded the country in late February.

They include the AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma AE and the Turkish Bayraktar-TB2.

But the Gray Eagle represents a leap in technology because it can fly up to 30 or more hours depending on its mission and can gather huge amounts of data for intelligence purposes.

Gray Eagles, the United States Army's version of the more widely known Predator drone, can also carry up to eight powerful Hellfire missiles.

The potential sale is significant because it puts an advanced reusable US system capable of multiple deep strikes on the battlefield against Russia for the first time.

The administration of President Joe Biden intends to notify Congress of the potential sale to Ukraine in the coming days, with a public announcement expected after that, a US official said.

Money from the recently passed US$40 billion (S$55 billion) Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative has been set aside to fund both the possible drone sale and the training, the official said.

"Generally the MQ-1C is a much larger aircraft with a maximum take-off weight around three times that of the Bayraktar-TB2, with commensurate advantages in payload capacity, range and endurance," said drone expert Dan Gettinger with the Vertical Flight Society.

Training on the system made by General Atomics usually takes months, Mr Gettinger said, but a notional plan to train experienced Ukrainian maintenance staff and operators in a handful of weeks has been proposed, the sources said.

The Kremlin yesterday said US plans to sell the drone would not change the parameters of what Russia calls its special military operation.

Still, many of the weapons being sent to Ukraine will eventually wind up in criminal hands in Europe and beyond, Interpol's chief warned on Wednesday, urging countries to start scrutinising arms-tracking databases.

"The high availability of weapons during the current conflict will result in the proliferation of illicit arms in the post-conflict phase," Interpol secretary-general Juergen Stock said.

That will only empower organised crime groups. "This will come, I have no doubts... Criminals are already now, here as we speak, focusing on that," Mr Stock said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE