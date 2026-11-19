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US plans to announce cause of outage that led to nationwide ground stop, FAA says

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 - The head of the US Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday the government expects to announce this week the root cause of the router outage that led to a nationwide ground stop on Friday that disrupted more than 18,000 flights and 1 million passengers.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford declined to discuss the findings but said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy would brief the public on the results.

Duffy has said a Juniper router installed by L3Harris Technologies in a remote Arkansas facility triggered a nearly five-hour nationwide aviation ground stop on Friday, the longest in the United States since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Bedford said the FTI network that L3 has operated since 2002 was in desperate need of replacement. "We have a patchwork, archaic federal telephone network, which is why we've got to get off of it as fast as humanly possible while maintaining safety," Bedford said.

Duffy said Wednesday the team that monitors the network is critical and the incident was not identified quickly enough.

Duffy said the installation of 68 prior routers, which are made by Hewlett Packard Enterprise-owned Juniper Networks, had not led to any problems. But he said the FAA has paused installations of Juniper routers as testing continues at an L3Harris laboratory in Florida with the FAA, Cisco and the FBI on site.

Duffy has asked Congress to quickly approve another $50 billion to complete massive upgrades in the aging US air traffic control system and airports after lawmakers last year approved $12.5 billion. Some lawmakers support a smaller amount of money targeted at the safety upgrades. REUTERS