US plan to exit nuke treaty is dangerous, says Russia

Published
37 min ago

Moscow has said that the United States' plan to ditch a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty with Russia was a dangerous step. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused the US of risking international condemnation in a bid for "total supremacy" in the military sphere.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was negotiated in 1987 and required elimination of short-range and intermediate-range nuclear and conventional missiles by both countries.

But the US authorities believe Moscow is developing and has deployed a ground-launched system in breach of the treaty that could allow it to launch a nuclear strike on Europe at short notice. Russia has denied any such violation.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: Trump says US will pull out of 1987 nuclear pact with Russia

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 22, 2018, with the headline 'US plan to exit nuke treaty is dangerous, says Russia'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content