US plan to exit nuke treaty is dangerous, says Russia

Moscow has said that the United States' plan to ditch a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty with Russia was a dangerous step. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused the US of risking international condemnation in a bid for "total supremacy" in the military sphere.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was negotiated in 1987 and required elimination of short-range and intermediate-range nuclear and conventional missiles by both countries.

But the US authorities believe Moscow is developing and has deployed a ground-launched system in breach of the treaty that could allow it to launch a nuclear strike on Europe at short notice. Russia has denied any such violation.

