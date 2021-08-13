US move needed to break impasse in Sino-Canada row, say experts

MONTREAL • After more than 21/2 years of diplomatic squabbling, Canada and China saw their relations sink to a new low this week after two Canadian citizens were handed stiff sentences by Chinese courts - one of them a death sentence.

Experts say only US intervention will break the "impasse". For political science professor and China specialist Roromme Chantal of the University of Moncton in New Brunswick, the detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou "suddenly poisoned relations which had been very good between the two countries since the 1970s".

"In this affair, Canada is clearly being held hostage in a geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China," said Professor Chantal, who believes that China will do "everything to obtain the release of Meng".

Final arguments in Meng's extradition trial started on Wednesday in Vancouver. The hearing is scheduled to wrap next Friday, but a decision in her case is not expected for several months - and appeals could make that longer.

Just days after Meng's arrest, China detained two Canadians - businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig.

Both were tried and convicted in March this year of espionage.

On Wednesday, a Chinese court sentenced Spavor to 11 years in prison. And the day before, a third Canadian, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, saw his death sentence on a drug smuggling charge upheld.

"The timing is not accidental. There is no coincidence," said Mr Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China who has called the arrests tantamount to "hostage-taking".

"The Chinese want to put pressure on Canada and we can clearly see the Chinese strategy at work with the increasing severity of its moves. It is a strategy increasingly used by China and a real concern for democracies," he told Agence France-Presse.

For Prof Chantal, there is only one way out: "trilateral diplomacy" with the US and China.

"It is difficult to envisage any concessions from China without the release of Meng Wanzhou," he said, adding that if she is not set free, China will continue "to weaponise the justice system".

Kovrig is still awaiting sentence, but no date has been announced.

"One of the solutions would be for the US to drop the charges against Meng or make a deal with China," Mr Saint-Jacques said. "But so far, the US doesn't seem ready to budge."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE