Straitstimes.com header logo

US military says it struck vessel in the Caribbean, killing four

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 - The U.S. military said on Tuesday four people were killed in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean, the latest in a series of attacks that Washington says target "narco-terrorists" but human rights groups condemn as extrajudicial killings.

FURTHER DETAILS:

• "Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking. The operation killed four narco-terrorists," the U.S. Southern Command said on X.

• It did not identify the individuals or provide details on the location other than to say the vessel was "operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean."

• President Donald Trump's administration has been striking vessels that it accuses of transporting narcotics since September 2025.

• The U.S. military's strikes on such vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have killed more than 210 people.

• Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and independent U.N. experts have called the strikes unlawful extrajudicial killings.

• The U.S. military said on Monday two people were killed in a strike it launched on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific over the weekend. That strike marked the first in more than two months. REUTERS

See more on

Human rights

People

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.