US military says it killed 2 in strike on alleged drug-trafficking boat

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LOS ANGELES, May 8 - The U.S. military on Friday said it struck a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing two people and leaving one survivor in the latest attack on boats suspected of transporting narcotics.

• U.S. Southern Command said two males were killed in the strike while one person survived.

• The U.S. Coast Guard was notified for search and rescue operations, Southern Command said.

• U.S. forces have attacked multiple alleged drug-running boats in the Eastern Pacific in recent weeks.

• The U.S. military's strikes on such vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific have killed more than 190 people since September.

• Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International call the strikes "unlawful extrajudicial killings." REUTERS