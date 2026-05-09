Straitstimes.com header logo

US military says it killed 2 in strike on alleged drug-trafficking boat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

LOS ANGELES, May 8 - The U.S. military on Friday said it struck a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing two people and leaving one survivor in the latest attack on boats suspected of transporting narcotics.

• U.S. Southern Command said two males were killed in the strike while one person survived.

• The U.S. Coast Guard was notified for search and rescue operations, Southern Command said.

• U.S. forces have attacked multiple alleged drug-running boats in the Eastern Pacific in recent weeks.

• The U.S. military's strikes on such vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific have killed more than 190 people since September.

• Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International call the strikes "unlawful extrajudicial killings." REUTERS

See more on

People

Human rights

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.