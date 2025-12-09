US, Mexico to meet Tuesday over water dispute

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during an event in Zocalo Square to commemorate 7 years since her party, Morena, came to power, in Mexico City, Mexico December 6, 2025. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tuesday she expects to reach an agreement with the United States ‍over ​a water dispute as Mexican officials ‍will meet with their U.S. counterparts later in the day.

U.S. President Donald ​Trump ​on Monday accused Mexico of violating a treaty that outlines water sharing between the neighbors and threatened to impose ‍an additional 5% tariff on goods from Mexico if it ​doesn't immediately provide additional ⁠water.

Under a 1944 agreement governing water sharing through a network of dams and reservoirs, Mexico must deliver 1.75 million acre-feet of Rio Grande water ​to the United States every five years. An acre-foot is enough to fill ‌about half an Olympic-size ​swimming pool.

Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference that Mexico is limited in delivering more water by the country's own needs under the treaty and by the size of the pipeline carrying water to Rio Grande, which she described as a physical ‍constraint.

Trump asked Mexico to release 200,000 acre-feet of water ​before December 31. Sheinbaum said that "due to the size of the pipe, ​it would not be possible to deliver ‌the amount of water requested in a very short time." REUTERS