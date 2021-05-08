US may boost Ukraine security aid after Russian troop actions

KIEV • United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Washington could increase security assistance for Ukraine after what he called Russia's "reckless and aggressive" actions in massing troops near the Ukrainian border.

During a visit to Kiev, Mr Blinken said Russia had left behind significant quantities of soldiers and equipment despite announcing a withdrawal of its forces from the area after a standoff that alarmed the West.

He also said President Joe Biden is keen to visit Ukraine and meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, but gave no details on that, or Washington's view of Ukraine's aspirations to join the Nato military alliance.

"I can tell you, Mr President, that we stand strongly with you, partners do as well. I heard the same thing when I was at Nato a couple of weeks ago and we look to Russia to cease reckless and aggressive actions," Mr Blinken said, speaking alongside Mr Zelensky.

He said Washington is "actively looking at strengthening even further our security cooperation and our security assistance", but gave no details.

In Washington, White House spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre, asked about Ukraine, said the administration is committed to keeping the door open for countries to join "when they are ready and able to meet the commitments and obligations of membership and can contribute to security in the Euro-Atlantic area."

Mr Zelensky said Russia had withdrawn only about 3,500 of the tens of thousands of troops deployed to the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. "There may be a threat. Nobody wants these surprises," he said.

Mr Blinken also urged Ukraine to stick to a path of fighting corruption and the influence of oligarchs. The State Department expressed concern about the firing of a reformist energy official last week.

Mr Biden had pledged "unwavering support" to Mr Zelensky last month as Kiev and Moscow traded blame for clashes between Ukraine's army and pro-Russian rebels in the eastern Donbass region, as Russia was deploying more troops to the border area.

Moscow announced a withdrawal of its forces on April 22, helping to smooth preparations for a summit between Mr Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin that Mr Biden would like to take place next month.

The stand-off prompted Ukraine to urge the US and Europe to help accelerate its entry into Nato.

Washington has been Kiev's most powerful backer since Russia annexed Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine began. Kiev says the fighting has killed 14,000 people in seven years.

The relationship was tested in 2019 when then US President Donald Trump asked Mr Zelensky to investigate Mr Biden and the business activities of his son Hunter in Ukraine, and the Trump administration temporarily froze security aid to Kiev.

The fallout from those events, which led to Mr Trump's impeachment, continued last week as federal agents raided the apartment and office of Mr Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in relation to his activities in Ukraine.

Kiev would like Washington to sell it more weaponry. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters last month that this included equipment to counter Russia's capacity to jam Ukrainian communications.

In a CNN interview, Mr Kuleba said Ukraine was also asking for air defence systems and anti-sniper technology.

After meeting Mr Blinken on Thursday, Mr Kuleba said he had been assured that nothing would be decided between Mr Putin and Mr Biden without taking Ukraine's interests into account.

REUTERS